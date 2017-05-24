Superstore with big heart is looking for a charity

A SMALL charity could be in line for a major windfall.

Sainsbury’s, in Waterlooville, is looking for nominations for its charity of the year.

There is just a week left for people to nominate, before a shortlist of three is announced at the beginning of June.

The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness-raising.

Pete Driscoll, store manager at Sainsbury’s Waterlooville, said: ‘There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community.

‘We’ve had a great year working in partnership with The Alzheimer’s Society and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.’

The Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme has raised more than £11m and has helped thousands of charities across the UK since its launch in 2009.

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply, can collect a form from the store.

Nominations close on May 28 and the shortlisted charities will be announced in June.

Customers can vote between June 12 and 25, in-store and online.

Staff at the store, in Waterlooville, take part in a number of fundraising events throughout the year.

For more information about Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme, visit sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk.

