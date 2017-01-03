Swimming pool opens for longer in shake-up

SWIMMERS can take advantage of longer opening hours.

Horizon Leisure Centres, the charity that runs the Havant and Waterlooville leisure centres, has announced that public swimming sessions and swim school lessons are to be extended from January.

As part of the review customers revealed they were pleased with the centre’s varied programme, which met the needs of the community, but that they would like more opportunities to swim – especially at weekends.

As a result, public swimming sessions at the Waterlooville centre will be extended from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at weekends, and at the Havant centre, from 6.30pm to 9pm on Saturdays.

The new timetables will trial for a period of six months and if successful, are likely to become permanent.

In addition to this, the Horizon Swim School programme is to increase the number of swimming classes at both centres, to help alleviate the current waiting list of children wanting to join.