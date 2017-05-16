Tackling climate change comes from the heart

A CHILDREN’S church group took part in an initiative to educate people about climate change and looking after the earth.

Youngsters at Ss Thomas' Catholic Church, in Emsworth, spent the day learning about the importance of saving energy and recycling, as part of a campaign launched by the Climate Coalition.

The #showthelove initiative, which began on Valentine’s Day, aims to encourage the public to show love for the planet in a bid to stop global warming.

Maureen Thompson, a volunteer for the Catholic Fund for Overseas Development, (CAFOD), said: ‘At church our children's group discussed ideas from the Bible about being good, and how to put that into action.

‘With our green valentines, we were asked to extend that love to all living things and care for the earth.

‘We decorated green hearts with flowers, penguins, butterflies, zebras and runner beans. This is very much the message of Pope Francis in his Care for Our Common Home letter.’

A family breakfast at the church kicked off the day after which the children decorated green hearts and badges.

As part of the day, the children recycled old and unused items.

Olive, five, who is a member of the children’s church group, said: 'We sorted out some toys and clothes so that other children can have them.'

CAFOD is an international charity working to alleviate poverty and suffering in developing countries.

Maureen added: ‘As a parish volunteer I keep the churchgoers in touch with CAFOD news and encourage people to get involved in campaigns.

‘The Valentine’s campaign seemed a lovely activity to involve children in as it involved them sharing their love of animals and nature.

‘We hope more people will join in and talk about the things we love, and the clean energy choices we must make to protect our world.’

