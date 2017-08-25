Tasty! Emsworth’s British Food Fortnight is set to be held for the fourth time

THERE’S LESS than one month to go until the national award-winning food fortnight that celebrates local food and people returns.

And in the run-up to Emsworth British Food Fortnight, its organisers have released a more detailed programme of the events and activities to be enjoyed.

The two-week community celebration is now in its fourth year and one of the faces behind it has described it as going from strength to strength.

Alistair Gibson, who is on the event’s organising committee, said: ‘I firmly believe that communities bind us together, make us part of the same story, and give us our sense of place.

‘The Emsworth British Food Fortnight is not just another food festival, it’s a real celebration embracing community and education, plus Emsworth and the surrounding areas through its people and its food.

‘In essence we’re laying the table and are adding new dishes all the time, all visitors have to do is pull up a chair and enjoy the feast!.’

From local produce markets to apple pressing, a community seafood lunch to a beer and cider festival – businesses across Emsworth will be pushing the boat out.

There’ll be tastings, demonstrations and special offers, and the town is working with primary schools and colleges to supporting the Beacon Food Bank.

On September 30 the Emsworth Wine Fair will take place, where four independent wine merchants will offer the opportunity for many to taste more than 40 wines and spirits.

And on October 1, the Emsworth Community Seafood lunch will celebrate the area’s fishing heritage.

The lunch will be served on the Quay, on long communal tables and will be prepared by five leading chefs.

Helen Pattinson, co-founder and director at Montezuma’s Chocolates, said: ‘We’re really excited to be supporting the Emsworth British Food Fortnight again this year.

‘Producing all of our chocolate just a few miles away from the event, which is situated throughout the town, is a fantastic forum for us to get as many people to try Montezuma’s as possible.

‘We will be in Emsworth every day with our chocolate van offering tasters and chocolate chitchat to visitors.

‘Our products will be at no less than eight events throughout the two weeks.’

Organisers have said the full and final programme of events will be released on Monday.

For more details visit emsworth.org.uk.