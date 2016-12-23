Taxi firm hires Father Christmas to give out free ride

IF YOU are using Andicars on Christmas Eve between 12pm and 4pm, you might just get a free ride.

One of the taxi firm’s drivers will be out dressed as Father Christmas, and if he picks you up, you won’t need to pay for your local journey.

Mark Mudie, from Andicars, said: ‘Father Christmas will be taking the strain for those on one journey tomorrow.

‘We wanted to do a little something to give back to the locals, and to thank them for their custom.

‘Whoever gets Father Christmas as their driver will be able to ride for free.’