Teacher takes a stand on human trafficking

A TEACHER from Park Community School has recently returned from a charity cycle, helping in the ongoing global fight against human trafficking.

Simon Waters, 54, has been doing a sponsored mountain bike ride on the Bulgarian-Greek border, to raise money for A21 – a charity that looks to end all forms of slavery across the world.

Simon said: ‘When I first heard about the event I felt that mountain biking 120km would be too hard and that having a target to raise of £10,000 was even harder.

‘Then I remembered that if anything happened to my girls I would be powerless. This event was an opportunity for me to do something for another father’s daughters.

‘Much of the journey covered the route taken by girls, as they are brought from eastern Europe to western Europe – the purpose was to raise awareness as well as raising funds.’

Currently, Simon has raised £10,353 – if people would like to donate, they can visit justgiving.com/simon-waters4.