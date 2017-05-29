Teen released after assault

Havant teen released after sexual assault in Leigh Park Gardens

Police arrested the boy following the assault on a 16-year-old girl in Leigh Park Gardens at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘The 16-year-old boy from Havant arrested in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault in Leigh Park Gardens has been released under investigation.

‘We are satisfied we have identified everyone involved with this incident, which occurred at around 4.30pm on Sunday 28 May.

‘Members of the public are urged to work with us at this time so we can continue with a thorough investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard anything relating to the incident can call 101 and quote 44170201468.