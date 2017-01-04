Theatre group ready for Joseph and his Dreamcoat

LAST-MINUTE preparations are being made for a youth theatre’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

While everyone else was enjoying Christmas festivities, the 50-strong members of Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre (HDYT) were busy rehearsing for the performance, which begins tomorrow night at St Faith’s Church Hall, in Havant.

Pauline West, who is supporting HDTY, said: ‘The members thrive on being involved in this shared experience and rise to the various challenges of blocking and setting the large cast on stage through discussion and suggestions between themselves.

‘While rehearsals are in full swing, the stage is transformed by a nucleus of volunteer helpers consisting of the parents and families of current and ex-members of the company.

‘Instead of enjoying a relaxing seasonal break, this small group of supporters has extended the stage and constructed the tiered seating.

‘They have made costumes and installed the lighting and sound equipment, have painted and designed the set and made or sourced props.

‘The sounds of hammers and drills are interspersed with snippets of dialogue or the wonderful harmonies of the cast as they ring out in the large hall.’

At the hub of the group is artistic director Andrew Bowker a retired teacher.

He has led HDYT, with the help of the committee, for 37 years.

Pauline added: ‘Andrew has created a company where the young people are expected to take on more responsibility as they progress and gain experience in all aspects of theatre.

‘HDYT is not a performing arts school but a place where the members gain skills through collaborative working that give them confidence to carry with them for life.’

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat runs from tomorrow until January 8.

To buy tickets go to dynamoyouththeatre.com.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.