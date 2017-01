THREE dogs were rescued by firefighters from a blaze in a flat on Hayling Island this morning.

Firefighters attended the fire in Green Lane at 9.31am where the animals were rescued.

They were given oxygen before being taken to the vets by the flat owner.

Two appliances from Havant and Cosham fire station attended the scene in a first floor flat, extinguishing the blaze using two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel and tactical ventilation.

They stood down from the scene at 10.15am.