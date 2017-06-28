Tory MP given new role in government

New government role for Havant MP Mak

Newly re-elected Havant MP Alan Mak has been given the Ministry of Justice role.

He will work as a parliamentary aide to ministers in the Ministry of Justice, led by the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, David Lidington.

As Parliamentary Private Secretary, Mr Mak will act as a link between the government and Conservative backbench MPs as new legislation is formulated.

The MP said he was delighted and is looking forward to working on Brexit, planned court reforms and a new law on domestic violence.

Mr Mak said: ‘Working hard for Havant constituents locally and in Westminster will remain my top priority, but I’m delighted to be appointed to a new role, I’m looking forward to joining a dynamic team delivering important reforms, including ensuring new laws are in place so we are ready for Brexit, and introducing new measures to modernise our courts system and combat domestic violence.’