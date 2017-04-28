Tots are getting ready to splash in muddy puddles

CHILDREN at a pre-school will be deliberately splashing in muddy puddles to raise money for youngsters less fortunate than themselves.

The tots from Hambledon Pre-school, at Hambledon, will be taking part in the first Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

And legendary television presenter Fred Dinenage will be pulling on his wellington boots and leading the families on the half- mile walk around Hambledon on Tuesday.

Emily Moore, the supervisor of the pre-school, said: ‘We’re delighted to be taking part in the first ever Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk.

‘I’m so glad that we’re raising funds to help Save the Children because every child has the right to a happy, healthy life like the children in Hambledon Pre-School.

‘Any families close to our pre-school are welcome to join in, as long as they let me know they are coming beforehand.’

The children will be wearing wellies on their walk to Speltham Down National Trust site, where they will stop for a biscuit and a bit of exploring.

Then will then make their way back to the pre-school grounds for a fun afternoon of fundraising.

Vicky Fallon, head of community giving at Save the Children, said: ‘We are thrilled that the children at Hambledon Pre-School are taking part in their very own Muddy Puddle Walk. It’s fantastic to have the support of Fred Dinenage too.

‘By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children they will help the world’s most vulnerable children to have a brighter future.

‘Millions of children around the world are missing out on this just because of where they’re born.

‘By taking part in a Muddy Puddle Walk, children from Hambledon Pre-School will continue to discover how much fun it is to explore the world around them.’

It’s not too late to sign up and take part in your very own Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

For more information, go to savethechildren.org.uk/muddy-puddle-walk.