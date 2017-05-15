Town’s studios open for art extravaganza

ARTISTS are making last-minute preparations before they open their studios to the public for the weekend.

The May Days Arts Trail was a big success at Hayling over the past weekend.

Now it is time for painters, ceramicists and even glassblowers in the Havant and Waterlooville areas to show off their work.

Venues including schools, community halls, gardens and even lofts will be used by artists at work.

Samm Mackinnon, who is helping to organise the event, said: ‘Entry is free and all the exhibitors are very keen to talk to visitors about their work.

‘You may well find yourself purchasing a piece of original art from an array on offer, such as, glassware, pottery, textiles, felt animals, paintings, metalwork, prints, jewellery and much more.

‘Why not make a day of it? Enjoy our beautiful countryside, explore an artist’s studio and the refreshments on offer at some of the venues.

‘We positively encourage families to come along.’

The May Days Arts Trail began in 2006, set up by Havant Borough Council.

Since 2012, the artists have taken on the running of the event themselves.

Venues stretch from Havant town centre to Cowplain Community College, and over to Rowlands Castle Painting Society.

For more information on who is exhibiting and where to find them, pick up a pink brochure in public libraries, The Spring arts and heritage centre, Making Space in Leigh Park, or community centres.

Alternatively, go to www.maydaysartstrail.co.uk.