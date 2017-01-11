Unions hit out at more Post Office cuts

MORE questions about the future of the Post Office were raised yesterday as Unite, the country’s largest union, condemned the latest round of company changes.

The Post Office is planning another 139 redundancies together with the intention to franchise a further 37 Crown branches (larger branches usually found on high streets).

The branch in Petersfield is among those affected, in a move that the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) said was ‘evidence that the Post Office is in crisis’.

Unite, which represents about 730 managers, branded the news as ‘another nail in the coffin’.

Brian Scott, Unite officer for the Post Office, said: ‘This announcement is a disgrace which is compounded by the management’s lack of confidence in their own process.

‘What we have been saying for some time is now coming to pass – the salami slicing of a much respected and valued national institution in pursuit of profit.

‘The public will suffer as services are continually and systematically eroded.’