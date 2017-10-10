Up to 30 yobs spotted throwing eggs and being abusive in Havant

Police have issued a dispersal order in part of Havant after reports of a group of ‘about 20 to 30 youths’ verbally abusing and throwing eggs at people.

It follows an incident on Monday evening in Park Parade where a ‘large group of youths’ were reported to be causing distress to people and businesses.

Police dispersed five youths and seized four bicycles.

In a statement, Hampshire police said: ‘We are asking residents to please ensure you know where your children are and what they are doing.

‘Members of the public should not have to feel intimidated by this group – which has seen numbers of around twenty to thirty youths shouting, swearing and in some cases throwing eggs and being verbally abusive to people.’

Due to continued issues of anti-social behaviour a Section 35 dispersal order has been authorised, police said.

It allows officers to disperse anyone suspected of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

They can also request items to be surrendered if they have been used, or are likely to be used, to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

If anyone refuses to hand over an item they could be arrested.

Anyone under 16 can be taken to their home address or place of safety, and officers can use reasonable force if needed.