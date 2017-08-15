Search

UPDATE: A3(M) to be closed for emergency resurfacing

Drivers are expecting delays after a paint spillage on the A3(M) this morning (image from Google)
EMERGENCY works to repair a northbound lane on the A3(M) will take place at 10am this morning.

The northbound route currently has one lane closed at Junction 2 and is causing delays for drivers heading up from the A27.

Highways England have said it will be closing both lanes on the route north of Junction 2 to carry out works after white-lining paint spilled on the road.

Repairs are expected to be completed by lunchtime.