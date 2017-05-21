UPDATE: Drink-drive arrest after dramatic Havant van crash

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crashed van was left wedged over an underpass.

The incident happened at around 5am this morning in Petersfield Road at its junction with Stockheath Road, in Havant.

Van crash in Petersfield Road, Havant.

A 37-year-old man, from Waterlooville, has been arrested on suspicion of drive a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

Hampshire police's road policing unit took to Twitter to share photos of the incident at 6.24am.

In a post the unit said: 'Suspected driver has just been arrested following RTI in Havant.'

The arrested man is still in police custody.