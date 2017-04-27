UPDATE: Lane blocked on A27 near Havant after two cars collide

A COLLISION on the road is blocking one lane of the A27 westbound at Havant.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called to the flyover just before 8am.

Two cars, a Toyota and a Citroen, were involved in the crash.

There are not believed to be any injuries, and the spokeswoman said the cars were blocking the second lane while waiting for recovery.

There are delays of about 10 minutes on approach to Portsmouth and the A3(M).

There is also congestion coming out of Emsworth onto Havant Road.