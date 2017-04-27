Search

UPDATE: Lane cleared on A27 near Havant after two cars collide

editorial image
From left, Cllr Paul Godier, Cllr Steve Wemyss, Cllr Robert New, Cllr Jim Fleming, Cllr Jennie Brent, Cllr Donna Jones, The Rucksack Project's Joanne Vines, Cllr Luke Stubbs, Cllr Linda Symes, The Rucksack Project's Sammy Barcroft, and Portsmouth City Council's housing options manager Elaine Bastable

Support The News’ in raising money for Bus Project

0
Have your say

A COLLISION on the road blocked one lane of the A27 westbound at Havant this morning.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police were called to the flyover just before 8am.

Two cars, a Toyota and a Citroen, were involved in the crash.

There are not believed to be any injuries, and the spokeswoman said the cars were blocking the second lane while waiting for recovery.

There were delays of about 10 minutes on approach to Portsmouth and the A3(M).

There was also congestion coming out of Emsworth onto Havant Road.

Back to the top of the page