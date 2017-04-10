VIDEO: Horndean seven-year-old star singer performs for shoppers to raise funds for friend

SHE’S shared the stage with an X Factor star, is writing her own songs with a record producer and is signing copies of CDs for fans – at the staggering age of just seven.

Nevaeh Dunmore-Simkins is a singing sensation and on Saturday she belted out songs to shoppers and fans at Morrisons in Horndean.

Amalie Boyden, 7 and Gracie Catlin, 8 with Nevaeh Dunmore-Simkins Picture: Keith Woodland

The talented Horndean singer – who supported pop star Sam Bailey at her concert at The Lighthouse, Poole last month – appeared at the superstore to raise funds in order to buy family friend Olly Jones a bath hoist.

The five-year-old struggles with numerous disabilities, so Nevaeh decided to lend her voice to help him out.

She said: ‘I heard that he needed a bath hoist so I thought I would help by doing performances for people in the store. I just wanted to help in some way.’

Nevaeh has been chosen as a child ambassador for Just4Children – a charity which helps provide grants to allow unwell children to obtain medical treatment and therapies.

She said: ‘I really want to help them out and write songs that will make people more aware about the charity.

‘I’m writing about it in my songs as I want people to know and help.’

The singer is currently working with a music producer on tracks with the aim that all sales of the album would go to the charity.

She was handed the opportunity to share the stage with former talent show winner Sam Bailey after sending in a video of her singing a version of Calum Scott’s hit Dancing On My Own.

Despite singing to a crowd of around 700 people at the gig, Nevaeh said she kept her nerves in tact.

‘I did not really feel nervous at all. I did my three songs and I got a really big round of applause. It was great as I really want to be a pop star.’

Mum Michaela said: ‘Nevaeh is one of those girls that is always singing. It’s all she talks about as well. She tells me that when she’s writing the songs, she wants them to help people and it gives her real confidence.’

Nevaeh has also been boosted by a message from Sam following her performance which read: ‘Nevaeh was an absolute dream supporting me on tour. She had no nerves at all and was a true pro! She is going to be the next big thing if she carries on the way she is!’