Village school benefits from hand-made games

FOR many people, retirement is a time to put their feet up and relax.

But that is not the case for members of Havant Men’s Shed.

The highly-skilled group has spent eight months making games to be used at the Compton and Up Marden CE School summer fair, following a request by one of the mums.

Jacqui Coe, from Rowlands Castle, heard about the Men’s Shed and sought out their help.

She said: ‘My son Charles joined the school a year ago and loves it. But with it being such a tiny village school it needed a bit of a lift for the summer fair.

‘I contacted Havant Men’s Shed and they kindly agreed to make some games for us which can be played at the summer fair.

‘They spent eight months making them and I was absolutely stunned when I saw them.’

The group carved skittles, a wire buzzing game, racing car board game with cars they donated, a balloon dartboard and a monkey bean bag game.

Jacqui, 37, added: ‘We arrived to collect the games and we were bowled over.

‘They had all put so much effort into the project.

‘Everything was beautifully-made and the attention to detail was amazing.

‘Everything was professionally-carved and painted.

‘I had no idea the members of the Men’s Shed were so talented.

‘The stories they told were great too. Some of the wood came from a neighbour’s fence, another part came from an old table leg. One of the member’s wives was even kind enough to sit and make all the bean bags for the monkey game.

‘We will be able to use the games for many years to come. And we can’t say “thank-you” enough’.

Compton and Up Marden School is in School Lane, Compton, near Rowlands Castle. The summer fair is on Saturday, June 24, from 10am until 2pm. Entry is £1 for adults and children go free.

To find out more about Havant Men’s Shed call (023) 9307 9877 or go to havantshed.org.uk.