Volunteers help CAB solve thousands of problems

A CHARITY has thanked a team of volunteers who dedicate their time to solving people’s problems.

To mark Volunteers’ Week, which began yesterday, Citizens Advice Havant has been shining a light on the contribution of its volunteers who give up more than 200 hours in total each week to help people find a way forward.

In the last year Citizens Advice Havant has helped more than 4,000 people with more than 7,000 problems – from housing and debt issues, to benefits and employment rights.

The volunteers play a crucial role ensuring people in Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth get the advice and support they need to get on with their lives.

Citizens Advice offers a wide range of voluntary roles -– from IT support and advisers to administrators and trustees.

Long-serving volunteer Denys Riley was one of the recipients of the volunteer awards at Havant’s Celebration of Volunteering last month.

Janet Mercer, district manager at CAB, said: ‘Denys has been a volunteer since the time all the advice information we held was in large paper documents.

‘He came to the service after a long career in industry. He has seen the volunteering role transform over the years into the more modern service it has become, and has recently updated his skills by taking some accredited training for debt advice.

‘His main motivation, like most of our volunteers, is to “help people sort out their problems”.

‘Thanks to our amazing volunteers we are able to continue making a huge difference to people’s lives’

Janet also began her career at CAB as a volunteer following a career break.

She added: ‘Our volunteers give up their time for free to help people who may be going through problems to get back on their feet. Volunteering also brings its own rewards and is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills.’

If you would like to volunteer, call (023) 9271 7707, e-mail recruit@cahavant.org.uk or go to citizensadvicehavant.org.