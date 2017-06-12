WATCH: BBC reporter mocks Havant MP for repeating PM’s ‘strong and stable’ mantra

TORY MP Alan Mak has been openly mocked by a reporter on live TV after he claimed Theresa May could still deliver a ‘strong and stable’ government.

The phrase – which was repeatedly rolled out by the PM during her disastrous election trail – was used by the Havant MP in an interview with BBC News.

Speaking on the programme earlier today, Mr Mak said: ‘Our job is to make sure we form a strong and stable government to make sure we deliver for the people. Our job is to provide certainty.’

The Tory MP was interrupted by BBC presenter Simon McCoy who laughed out loud and said: ‘Are you really still saying strong and stable?

‘I am sorry to laugh. We are in a country, where if you talk to anyone at the weekend, people are quite worried.

‘The three words you will not have heard are “strong”, “stable” and “certainty”, those are three things we don’t have.’

During her campaign trail, the PM warned that if Labour were to come to power, the nation would be led by a ‘coalition of chaos’.

However, after failing to secure a majority in the election, the prime minster is now negotiating a controversial coalition deal with the DUP.

It comes amid claims of chaos in the Tory party, with Downing Street refusing to confirm whether the Queen’s Speech setting out the government’s legislative programme – due to take place next Monday - would go ahead as planned.

Seeking to defend the PM, Mr Mak said the Tories were aiming to ‘govern in the national interest’.

Alan Mak during his interview on the BBC today Image: BBC News/YouTube

But Mr McCoy hit back, saying: ‘Is this a speech you have all been given to read out?

‘Because it sounds very formulaic and very put together and not bearing much relation to the atmosphere here in Westminster, which is, let’s face it, febrile, chaotic and uncertain.

‘We had had the Queen’s Speech delayed for the first time in history.’

He added: ‘Alan forgive me, I don’t know where you have been for the last few days.’

People have since taken to Twitter to mock him, branding the Tory MP ‘a robot’.

@driwbach tweeted: ‘#alanmak Good grief. Maybot has bred a makbot. I suspect a microchip has been inserted.”Getting on with the job of government”. Really?’

Political reporter Mikey Smith‏ added: ‘Alan Mak is getting roasted on BBC News Channel right now. It’s brutal.’

While @RobThorley wrote: ‘Alan Mak MP just mentioned “strong”, “stable”, “certainty”, & “national interest”. I believe that’s #maybotbingo.’