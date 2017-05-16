WATCH: Car catches fire in Havant road

Here is the dramatic moment smoke is spotted billowing from a car in Havant after it caught fire.

An eyewitness filmed the car as he was travelling past Barncroft Way on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the damaged vehicle had been driving along the road when he noticed smoke appearing.

The eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said: ‘I saw flames coming from under the wheel arch.

‘We phoned the fire service but it had been called in multiple times.’

A Havant Fire Station spokesperson said four firefighters arrived at the scene at about midday and put the fire out.

They added: ‘The engine compartment on the car had burnt out. The driver was unharmed.’