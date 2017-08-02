WATCH: Taxi driver suspended after being filmed driving on wrong side of the road

TAXI bosses have suspended a driver caught on dashcam driving on the wrong side of the road.

They acted immediately after seeing footage of the incident in Havant posted on YouTube by a motorist who had to slow in the face of the approaching vehicle.

A screenshot from the video uploaded to YouTube

The driver, who asked to be identified only by his YouTube username MiloMonocle, said: ‘I was on my way home from work and I was using Langstone Technology Park as a shortcut.

‘When I was going around the corner. I was shocked to see a taxi driver driving towards me in my lane.

‘I wasn’t sure what he was doing. It was bizarre and dangerous. Taxi drivers are meant to be responsible drivers and I was appalled at what I witnessed.

‘I am just glad the taxi driver didn’t have customer in the vehicle at the time.’

The video, recorded at around 6pm last night, shows a taxi from 626 Cars in Havant.

The company says it has reviewed the footage and believes it shows a breach of the Highway Code.

626 Cars sales and marketing manager Doug Anderson said: ‘I have reviewed the video evidence and agree that the driver is driving dangerously and breaking the law.

‘I have immediately suspended him and he will come in this afternoon to be interviewed and formally disciplined.

‘In these instances we sometimes involve Havant Borough Council who have more authority and jurisdiction over the drivers. They can suspend or terminate their Private Hire License once they have reviewed the evidence.

‘Our drivers are warned at the induction process and before they commence driving that they are easily identifiable to other road users. They are also informed that all taxi companies are targeted if they commit driving offences and they will be reported if they do not drive in a considerate and courteous manner.

‘Mistakes we can deal with but a blatant disregard towards the Highway Code we cannot defend.

‘The only course of action we have open to us is to discipline the driver and involve the local authorities.

‘We do not as a company ignore these incidents where there is clear evidence of a driver breaking the law.’