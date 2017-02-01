Waterlooville festival to return later this year

THE online box office for the hugely popular Waterlooville Music Festival opens today.

Now in it’s twelfth year, the festival is a non-profit community event that champions local artists and performers.

Organised by volunteers, most of the concerts are also free of charge.

The event will commence on Saturday, June 10, running for all eight days up to the following Sunday.

Acts such as the Pan Parade Steel Band, pianist Paul Taylor and the Hampshire Guitar Orchestra have already been confirmed, with more acts still to be announced.

Headlining the festival are tribute band ABBA Inferno who will lead a party night on the Thursday.

All concerts and day-time workshops will be held in St George’s Church in Waterlooville

Press Officer Chris Gadd said that this year the festival was bigger and better than ever and urged people to buy their tickets early.

He said: ‘There is a 10 per cent early bird discount during February for some concerts but, in any event, last year six of our eight evening concerts sold out in no time at all, so please get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

‘We have such a fabulous line-up this year many of the most popular concerts will sell out very quickly.

‘The whole week culminates with the ever-popular – and always sold out – last night of the proms with Meridien Wind Band, conducted by Don Lloyd. We have not seen a line-up like this so the week is going to be fabulous.’

Tickets can be booked online from the festival’s website. Physical tickets will become available on Sunday, February 5, and can be purchased at Allmobility, Keys News Highfield Parade, and the Thistle Wool Shop in Cowplain.

Full details of the event can be found at waterloovillemusicfestival.co.uk.

