Well-loved Leigh Park pharmacy has major revamp

CARING for the community is what they do, and that’s why former winners of The News’ Best Pharmacy of the Year award have given their business a big makeover.

Formerly known as Chaudhry Pharmacy, the newly-named Greywell Pharmacy has been at the heart of Greywell Road, Leigh Park, for more than 40 years.

Picture: Habibur Rahman PPP-170330-181943006

Husband and wife Kaush and Mita Thakrar, from Portsmouth, bought the business in 2014.

Kaush, 49, said: ‘This pharmacy is very much a part of the community in Leigh Park and our new name is about celebrating that.

‘The former owner, Mr Chaudhry, was very well-respected and left a great legacy, but the place was tired-looking when we bought it.

‘We wanted to give our customers something brighter and more modern.

‘On February 12 we started a full re-fit complete with new shelving, flooring, LED lighting, heating, and air-conditioning. The feedback so far has been overwhelming.’

The work was completed on March 20.

In their first year of ownership Kaush, Mita, and their team won The News’ Best Pharmacy of the Year award, and were runners-up in 2016.

They’re hoping to be nominated for the award again this year.

Kaush added: ‘To win that award in our first year was amazing. We know we’re doing something right because it’s the customers who vote for you.

‘We’re always striving to improve.’

Forty-six-year-old pharmacist Mita, said: ‘Lots of changes are taking place in the pharmacy world – we wanted to move with the times.

‘We’ve now got a nice, big dispensary which enables us to carry out the services the government want us to.

‘I absolutely love working here. Our staff are amazing and our customers brilliant.

‘We know the locals by name and we laugh and cry with them – it’s like we’re all a family.’