What does it really mean to be a saint?

FROM time to time, people emerge who are clearly ‘living saints’ to the rest of us.

These are the people who go the extra mile for others.

They are the ones who have the kind of selflessness which many of us aspire to, but few of us actually achieve.

Or they are the ones through whom a kind of holiness shines out.

The word saint has its roots in the Latin word for holy.

The most obvious recent example was Mother Teresa.

Official saints are, of course, usually deceased.

Most were holy people whose stories pointed others towards God in a special way, and from whose example we can all learn.

The Bible, however, has another meaning for the word saint.

It was a word used to describe all the followers of Jesus Christ.

So there is a sense in which all Christians can be called living saints.

This was especially true on the day of Pentecost, when Christians believe that the Holy Spirit was given in great power to all the followers of Jesus.

It was a dramatic event, starting with prayer, then a rushing wind and tongues of fire, culminating in the early followers of Jesus going out into the street and telling others about him, in languages which were not their own.

A frightened, timid group of disciples were given new courage and new skills to boldly declare the Good News that Jesus was alive.

We’ll be singing about this event at a musical performance at St Faith’s Church on Pentecost Sunday – June 4.

It’s called Saints Alive and is a 45-minute performance of music which tells the story of what happened on that day.

It is also being staged at St George’s Waterlooville at 3pm that day, before two performances at our church at 5pm and 6pm.

The music is lively and modern, entrance is free, and the tale is worth hearing.

The music was written by a musician called Roger Jones, who is fairly famous in Christian circles for shows like these.

Do come ponder with us how all human beings have the capacity, with God’s help, to be Saints Alive!

n ST FAITH’S CHURCH, West Street, Havant, PO9 1EH

Contact: Canon Tom Kennar on (023) 9249 2129 or e-mail tomkennar@gmail.com.

For more information go to stfaith.com or visit the church’s Facebook page.