Woman fined for car crash

A DRIVER crashed after pulling out a junction into the path of another vehicle.

Clare Martin, 24, of Barncroft Way, Havant, admitted driving without due care and attention in Wakefords Way, Havant, on July 24 last year.

She was fined £140 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed three points on her licence.

She had pulled out of the junction of Sharps Road, court documents said.