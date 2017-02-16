Young photographers at coffee club celebrations

BUDDING young photographers from the Horndean Junior Camera Club were recently given the chance to take photographs in the presence of a very special guest.

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Faith Ponsonby, went to Westbrook Hall, Waterlooville, in an official visit to the Community Coffee Club run by St Wilfred’s Church, Cowplain.

The mayor was there to celebrate the Coffee Club’s third birthday – to which the Horndean Junior Camera Club was invited to take pictures of the event.

Images at the event were taken by Alice Attard, 11, Claire Zumpe, 10n and James Attard, nine.

Geoff Lambert, chairman of the Horndean Camera Club, said: ‘Both the mayor of Havant and other visitors knew that the Junior Paparazzi were going to be in attendance, and we are incredibly grateful to them for giving our group lots of photo opportunities.

‘It was particularly wonderful to see our young photographers getting to meet Councillor Faith Ponsonby.

‘She was absolutely brilliant with them and we simply cannot thank her enough for giving them that interaction.

‘We would also like to thank the Community Coffee Club at St Wilfred’s Church for offering up this opportunity to us.

‘Without them, none of this would actually have been possible.’

‘Considering their ages of our photographers – and they are all incredibly young – I think the end result it absolutely fantastic.

‘It’s all about giving youngsters as much encouragement as we can, and seeing the fruits of their labour is a real boost for them.’

For more information on the Horndean Junior Camera Club, people can visit their website horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

