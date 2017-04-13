Youngsters given tips on how to be money savvy

CHILDREN as young as 10 are now benefiting from lessons in how to manage their money.

Work out your Money is run by Citizens Advice Havant, funded by The Big Lottery,

Fiona Ross is a money mentor on the project and works closely with schools in the area to provide lessons for primary and secondary school students.

She said: ‘The project continues to grow with many more schools now providing Work out your Money lessons to their students.

‘Last month, the children in Year 6 at Purbrook Junior School were so enthusiastic and keen to learn about the history of money and how much everyday items cost.

‘They had practical activities which involved handling money, prompting them to think about the real value of money.

‘Feedback from the children and teachers is so valuable to us.

‘When asked what they liked about the session, one student said they enjoyed finding out whether to spend or save money.

‘And a teacher described the session as exactly the right level for the children because they were able to understand and relate to the scenarios given, making them meaningful.’

Money mentors have also been back to Havant Academy for their careers day.

They have worked with all year groups at the school over the past two years.

A recent survey for the Money Advice Service found that 59 per cent of 16-17 year olds cannot read a payslip,

Fiona added: This is not the case at Havant Academy.

‘Their Work Out Your Money lessons showed them not just what deductions would be made from their salary in the future but how that money is spent.

‘They also had the opportunity to examine a sample payslip and, amongst other points, learned how to spot if they were being charged emergency tax.’

Fiona is looking forward to working with existing schools and taking on new partner schools over the coming months.

If you feel your school would benefit contact her on info@workoutyourmoney.com or call (023) 9247 6013.