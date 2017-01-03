Youngsters on Hayling Island encouraged to enter writing competition

A CHILDREN’S author is calling for budding young writers to enter a national contest.
Joffre White has been chosen by National Express to launch the ‘Express Yourself’ short story competition. Children aged seven to 16 are urged to get creative and submit short stories of no more than 1,000 words inspired by the theme of happy travelling. Coach passengers will be able to read the winning entries. Each winner will also get a £50 cheque. Submit them by January 31 to david.wrottesley@nationalexpress.com.