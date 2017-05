FIRE CREWS were called to a block of flats after youths started a blaze in a stairwell.

Ten firefighters from Havant Fire Station were called to the flats above Sam’s Chippy, Middle Park Way.

The crews used one hose reel to put out the fire, which was started after youngsters set fire to paper in the stairwell.

They were called at about 12.30pm, and the blaze was extinguished straight away.

No residents were hurt or injured.