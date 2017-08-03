Anniversary celebration set to mark relaunch of Hayling Ferry

A BIG celebration is set to mark the first anniversary of the relaunch of a much-loved ferry service.

On Saturday Wayne Sleep OBE and the Mayor of Havant, councillor Elaine Shimbart, will lead a day of fun and activities marking the Hayling Ferry’s first year back in service.

The event will take place at the Ferryboat Inn from 12.30pm onwards and there will be live music, a bar, entertainment for children and a brief history of the ferry’s life.

And since the service’s first year of new life has been so successful, those behind its return feel it’s time for councillors and MPs to get behind the arrangement of appropriate transport links to and from the ferry.

Hayling Island campaigner Mark Coates said: ‘Residents have done their bit and supported Baker Trayte’s ferry service, helping it get back in the water despite a total lack of funding.

‘However, there are still no inter-connecting transport links and a bus route either side of the crossing at Hayling and Eastney would make the service accessible all year round, for everyone.

‘It’s over to the local MPs and county councillors now to make that happen.’