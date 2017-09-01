Calls for council to make changes at ‘dangerous’ Hayling Island junction ‘before it’s too late’

CALLS to make an accident-prone junction safer have been made following a serious incident in which a woman was knocked off her bike.

Many fear lives will be lost if something isn’t done to improve road safety outside the Halyards housing estate on Hayling Island.

The junction of St Benedict Road with Beech Grove, right, and Hawthorne Grove, left

The road leading into the development, St Benedict Road, sits on a bend that joins Beech Grove with Hawthorne Grove.

According to residents, drivers cut across the bend to get in and out of the new estate. They’ve voiced their concerns in a safety survey created by Havant Borough councillor for Hayling East, John Perry. Along with the 13 locals who filled it out, Cllr Perry has suggested a number of ways in which safety can be improved.

Together, they are calling on Hampshire County Council to make the changes.

Cllr Perry said: ‘Drivers constantly veer over to the other side of the road to get in and out of the development.

‘Following last month’s accident I think we could see a fatality now that Halyards is fully occupied, with even more people using the roads.

‘The current junction design is unacceptable and dangerous.

‘St Benedict Road was re-surfaced some weeks ago and for those leaving it, there now aren’t even any stop or give way markings.

‘We need those markings, stop signs, and street calming in Beech Grove to stop the road being used as a race track with a chicane feature.

‘I’m calling on the county council to investigate and urgently attend to the issues identified by the residents in the survey.’

A total of 31 road improvement suggestions were made.

Many called for slow down signs or road markings to be introduced near the bend that joins the two roads.

A woman living in Beech Grove who filled out the survey, but wishes to remain anonymous, said: ‘Vehicles straight-line across the bend into Halyards. So many road safety concerns were raised during the developer’s appeal hearing, but nothing’s been done. Recently an elderly lady fell over trying to avoid a car speeding into the estate.

‘Something needs to be done before it’s too late.’

The News asked Hampshire County Council to address the issues, but it did not respond.