Cara’s dream comes true

Hayling ballerina, Cara Laffoley-Lane, will take to the stage alongside stars from the English Youth Ballet later this month.

The 12-year-old will perform in Coppelia at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on October 20 and 21.

Cara, who started dancing when she was three, said: ‘I am looking forward to being with English Youth Ballet because I will be with lots of other performers.

‘I love being on stage and I love performing.’