A TWO-DAY garden fete will take place for charity.

Cats Protection Portsmouth is hosting the events on Hayling Island on June 3 and 4. There will be bric–a-brac, garden plants, tombola and a lucky dip.

The Hayling Huggers Ukulele Group will perform at midday on Saturday. The events will take place at 1 Fernhurst Close.

Refreshments are available for a small donation, and visitors can see some of the cats in the charity’s care. Admission is free.