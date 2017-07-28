Charity to run appeal in remembrance of animals involved in war

Have your say

IN REMEMBRANCE of animals from war torn countries, a charity is running its own Purple Poppy Appeal.

Hayling Island-based Sasha Animal Foundation is doing so after Animal Aid’s decision to stop producing its symbolic Purple Poppy.

Founder Julie Betterton-Trew said: ‘I, like many others, was disappointed when Animal Aid stopped producing the Purple Poppy.

‘So I decided to approach the charity and ask if they’d allow us at Sasha Animal to run the appeal.

‘They agreed, as long as we championed their view that animals are victims and not heroes of war, which we are doing.

‘Anyone wishing to stock the poppies at their place of work, school, social club or more, can contact us.’

The Purple Poppy Winter Gala will take place at the Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island, at 7pm, on November 25.

To find out more visit sashaanimalfoundation.com or e-mail SashaAnimalFoundation@outlook.com.