Festival looks to build on success

The organisers of this summer’s record-breaking kitesurfing festival will return next year to build on the event’s success.

The Kitesurfing Armada has announced the dates for the 2018 event, with the festival set to descend on Hayling for three days from June 22 - 24.

This year’s event attracted more than 6,000 people who enjoyed watersports action, live music and entertainment.

And the team behind the event are now keen to improve the festival and make it an annual attraction for the Island.

Organiser, Dan Charlish, said: ‘After five years of searching for the best conditions, this year we really couldn’t have asked for more - great wind, sun and waves along with the kitesurfing community out in force, more pro riders than ever before, the best and biggest brands tent yet, live music to keep everyone entertained, awesome parties on Friday and Saturday night, a buzzing family zone, fun filled campsites and campervan areas and of course, an awesome atmosphere throughout the weekend.’

Meanwhile, the festival team will return to the Island on September 30 to complete a charity challenge that had to be postponed during the armada weekend.

Overhead waves meant the planned stand up paddleboard (SUP) element of a kite, SUP and run charity challenge would have been too dangerous. But more than 50 people had signed up to take part and the organisers have now rearranged the triathlon for next month. To find out more log on to armadaevents.co.uk