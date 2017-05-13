Firefighters called to beach hut blaze

TEN firefighters were called to a beach hut fire believed to have been started deliberately on Hayling Island.

Fire crews from Havant and Hayling Island fire stations were called to the scene on the island’s seafront at the end of Bound Lane, just after 6.30am.

Tim Burgess, watch manager at Havant Fire Station, said: ‘The Hayling crew arrived before us but the beach hut was well alight when we got there, and we spent about 40 minutes on scene.

‘A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire, which was more than likely started deliberately.

‘I don’t know whether someone broke into the hut, slept in it and set fire to it when they left, or just set it alight without breaking into it.

‘It’s a bit strange for a beach hut to be on fire at that time of the morning.’

The beach huts along the seafront are 2ft apart, no others were affected by the fire.