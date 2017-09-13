Hampshire County Council cuts: How will children’s services be affected?

Have your say

HOW are children’s services provided by Hampshire County Council going to change under the proposals?

n A planned reduction of 410 children care by 2021 through the completion of a significant overhaul of the council’s social care transformation to save a maximum of £17m.

n Review of current charges for Swanwick Lodge in Sarisbury Green to offer the service at a higher price in order to maximise income.

n Reduce all youth-related grant funding awarded to child service organisations across Hampshire to around £250,000.

n Reshape the children with disabilities work-stream to save £3m. (No further details provided on this proposal by council).

n Cease the budget for the council’s youth investment programme and cut £150k in funding for Hampshire Futures.

n Revise policy for Home to School transport that could see 16-plus pupils with learning difficulties or disabilities forced to pay for their own transport.

n Withdraw offer of free transport to nursery children with special educational needs.

n To review the provision of transport for pupils attending education centres and other alternative provision.