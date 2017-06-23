Housebuilder looking to support charity or cause on Hayling Island

A SEARCH has been launched to find a charity for a housebuilder to support.

McCarthy and Stone is looking to support a cause on Hayling Island, as its new Limewood retirement living development, in St Mary’s Road, begins to take shape on the island.

The company is looking to support a neighbourhood project, charity or one-off event in the area.

Kim Caldwell, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone Southern, said: ‘Our fundamental aim when creating a development is to support and integrate McCarthy and Stone and our future homeowners into the community.

‘Our developments are created with community in mind, and supporting local charities or neighbourhood projects allows us to create a positive legacy.’

Community groups and charities are urged to send in their requests by midnight on Friday, July 7.

Requests can be sent to mccarthyandstone@mccann.com with Hayling Island Community Appeal as the subject headline in the email.