How to Train Your Dragon author set to visit Portsmouth for new book launch

A BESTSELLING children’s writer will launch her new book in Portsmouth.

Author-illustrator Cressida Cowell is set to appear at Portsmouth Grammar School in September.

Cressida's new book

She is best-known for her 12-book fantasy series, How to Train Your Dragon – which has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

It was later adapted into an award-winning DreamWorks film franchise and Netflix television series.

In an event to be held on Tuesday, September 26, Cressida will provide a talk for her fans, setting aside time to sign their copies of her new book The Wizards of Once.

The experience at the grammar school’s David Russell Theatre has been organised in partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop.

Events manager for the independent store, Colin Telford, said: ‘It will be a great event. We have worked with Cressida before and she really is a very pleasant woman.

‘She is a stellar writer who draws huge crowds.’

Centred around a boy wizard named Xar, The Wizards of Once will welcome young readers into a world of magic and forrestry – set in the woods of the Sussex South Downs.

The new series of books could be set to follow in the footsteps of its fire-breathing predecessor, with DreamWorks already snapping up its silver-screen adaptation rights.

Speaking about her goal as a writer, Cressida said: ‘To look through the cool, clear eyes of a child – for children are interested in the truly important things in life.

‘Heroism, wilderness, our relationship with the natural world, death, love, spirituality and adventure.’

Tickets to the launch event, at 5pm on Tuesday, September 26 cost £12.99 and entitle attendees to a copy of Cressida’s new book.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, who will be admitted free entry.

The News – courtesy of The Hayling Island Bookshop – will give a pair of lucky youngsters tickets to meet Cressida Cowell.

We also hope to put readers’ questions to her in an interview at the launch.

To submit a question or to enter the competition, please email byron.melton@thenews.co.uk, using ‘Cressida Cowell’ as the subject line.