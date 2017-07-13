Major water leak leads to suspended supplies and traffic delays at Hayling Island

A MAJOR water leak has lead to traffic delays and suspended domestic supplies.

Engineers are attending the scene of a large water leak on the A3023 at Hayling Island.

Caused by a burst main, the source of the leak is believed to originate south of Mill Rythe Lane and has left eight homes and an industrial estate without water while repairs take place.

A spokesperson for the nearby Mill Rythe Junior School said: ‘The water has spread right across the road. I had to drive through it on my way to work this morning.’

However, the school says it has not been affected by the water.

Northbound traffic leaving Hayling Island is currently being diverted via West Lane, while engineers carry out work.

Portsmotuh Water has said it aims to be off the road by 4pm today.

In a statement addressing the incident, Portsmouth Water said: ‘Due to the level of flooding which is creating a hazard for road users, we will be undertaking the repair today.

‘To allow our teams to undertake the pipe repair safely, it will be necessary to implement temporary traffic control which will result in significant delays for road users.

‘We would strongly advise avoiding the area if possible or allow extra time for your journey.

‘We are very sorry for the inconvenience this matter will cause but we will endeavour to undertake the pipe repair and remove our traffic control as soon as possible.’