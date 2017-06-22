Open day at newly-refurbished tennis courts on Hayling Island

PEOPLE are being invited to an open day at new tennis courts.

Bosses at the courts in Hayling Island are opening up ahead of Wimbledon.

Havant Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association funded the revamp of the courts, which included resurfacing, court markings and an entry and booking system.

The event on Saturday July 1 includes free coaching sessions from Ace Tennis Academy, information about what’s on offer at the courts, and a free prize draw.

Councillor Leah Turner is cabinet lead for communities and housing.

She said: ‘We’re very pleased that together with the Lawn Tennis Association, we have been able to refurbish the tennis courts.

‘We hope to continue the court refurbishments across Havant borough and expect the courts to be well used.’

The event will be held between 10am and 2pm at the Hayling Island tennis courts, Station Road.

Refreshments will be available and everyone is welcome to attend.