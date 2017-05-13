Police appeal for information about island beach hut arson attack

POLICE are appealing for information after an incident of arson on Hayling Island.

Tim Burgess, watch manager at Havant Fire Station, said: ‘The beach hut was well alight when we got there, and we spent 40 minutes on scene. A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire.

‘I don’t know whether someone broke into the hut, slept in it and set fire to it when they left, or just set it alight without breaking into it.

‘It’s a bit strange for a beach hut to be on fire at that time of the morning.’

The fire caused significant damage to the inside of the beach hut.

PC Andy Collis said: ‘We’re aware dog walkers and fishermen were on the beach at the time of the incident and I would ask any of these people to get in touch with us as they may have vital information.

‘I’m also appealing to anyone else who was in the area during the early hours of the morning, or anyone with any other information that could help our investigation.’

Call 101, quoting 44170179112, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.