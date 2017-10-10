Polls ahead

Pupils at Mengham Junior School were excited about the much anticipated School Learning Council elections, writes Sally Gibbs.

We know how important it is for children to understand and be able to apply the core British values, in this case democracy and the rule of law.

Children from all year groups have been campaigning for their classmates’ votes in the most spectacular ways. Campaigns have included confetti, home-made cakes and impressive banners and flags.

The all important vote took place in September, when children were invited to post their selected candidate’s name into the ballot box at the polling station.

Votes were counted and the winners announced in a special assembly.

her brand new School Learning Councillors in their first meeting, where they will begin voicing their classmates’ ideas and opinions and organising our first whole school event.