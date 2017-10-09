Relay for RNLI

Keen runners have raised more than £5,000 for Hayling’s RNLI over the last 15 years.

Proceeds from the Victory Athletics Club’s relay marathon have been donated to the Island’s RNLI station for many years.

John Gallagher, from Victory AC, handed over a cheque for £415 to the RNLI following this year’s event which saw members of the randomly selected teams run a variety of distances adding up to 26 miles for each team.

Watch leader, Simon Poulton, and deputy launching authority, Peter Walmsley, thanked all the runners and organisers for their generous donation.

The vital need for these donations was demonstrated just a few hours later when the lifeboat crews rescued three men whose boat had capsized.