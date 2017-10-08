Walk highlights dementia cause

Have your say

A record number of walkers set out for a stroll along Hayling’s seafront to raise awareness of dementia.

Campaign group, Dementia Friendly Hayling, hosted the Island’s third annual Memory Walk to highlight the issues surrounding the condition.

The number of walkers taking part more than doubled in size from previous years, with more than 80 people of all ages taking part.

Havant MP, Alan Mak, took part in the walk and cut the ribbon to start the event.

The day also marked the official launch of Dementia Friendly Hayling Island.

As previously reported in the Islander, the group wants to make Hayling the UK’s first dementia friendly Island.

People can take part in free workshops to help them understand more about the condition and become Dementia Champions.

Dr Carolyn Popham, chairwoman of the Dementia Friendly Hayling Island steering group said: ‘There was a wonderfully supportive atmosphere and it was brilliant to see so many people take part, it was a truly community event.

‘Southern Co-operative donated water for walkers and The Lifeboat Inn donated half of the money raised from their charity coffee morning held on the same day.

‘It was also fantastic to be joined by local businesses who are Dementia Friends, a group of carers from Barchester’s Wimborne Care Home and people of all ages from on and off the Island who together made the event such a success.’

The event raised more than £600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

For more about Dementia Friendly Hayling visit www.dementiafriendlyhayling.org.uk