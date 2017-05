A CYCLIST was taken to QA Hospital after coming off his bike on a road in Havant.

A male sustained a hip injury during the accident at about 4pm yesterday, on Purbrook Way between Riders Lane and Ditcham Crescent.

A spokesperson for the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We sent an ambulance to the scene of the accident, which took the patient to hospital.’

The incident caused delays on the roads with bus services tweeting out warnings.