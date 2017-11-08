10 YEARS AGO TODAY: Widley’s X Factor stars get first taste of paparazzi life in Pizza Express

X Factor stars Sarah and Sean Smith had their first taste of fame - being followed by the paparazzi.

The Widley pair went out to celebrate Sarah’s birthday but found their every move snapped by waiting photographers.

Picture: Steve Reid

But the brother and sister duo - who went on to finish third in the ITV singing contest - told The News they were more than happy for the attention.

Sarah said: ‘I loved it. It was a bit weird getting followed everywhere because we didn’t know we were famous at all.

‘I am sure a lot more people on the show are more famous than us.’

Their brush stardom came as they left the house in North London, where all the finalists were staying, and made their way to a nearby Pizza Express.

Picture: Steve Reid

Sarah, 19, added: ‘We were getting snapped on our way, while we were eating and coming back.

‘It is a lot to take in but if we are going to go all the way it’s something we will have to get used to.

‘Even in the restaurant we were asked to sing happy birthday to a young kid.

‘But I made them sing it back to me too.’

The pair made it all the way to the final, where their rendition of ‘Breaking Free’ from High School Musical gave them third place.

This article originally appeared in The News on November 8, 2007.